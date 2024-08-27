1 person killed in crash on Route 28; part of road shut down

TARENTUM, Pa. — Part of Route 28 is shut down due to a deadly crash Tuesday morning.

Allegheny County 911 said police, fire and EMS crews were called to northbound Route 28 near Tarentum. PennDOT said the crash happened between Exit 12A (Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard) and Exit 13 (Russellton/Creighton).

Channel 11 has learned that one person died in the crash. Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

PennDOT said all lanes on northbound Route 28 closed.

