Car slams into Westmoreland County bicycle shop after crash

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — A car slammed into a bicycle shop after a crash in Youngwood late Thursday night.

Westmoreland County 911 said the two-vehicle crash happened at South Fourth Street and Depot Street at around 11:40 p.m.

Our crew at the scene saw one of the cars smashed up against the Greensburg Bike Shop. A window was shattered.

Dispatchers said three people were evaluated for injuries at the scene but no one was taken to the hospital.

