Card skimmer discovered at Giant Eagle in Westmoreland County

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Giant Eagle is alerting customers that a skimmer was discovered at its New Kensington store.

The company said the skimmer was installed sometime between June 9 and 14. Giant Eagle says it was removed as soon as they learned one had been installed, and that it only affected customers using the magnetic strip on their cards.

“The security of our customers’ personal information is of the utmost importance, and we have multiple proactive security practices in place to limit potential risk for our guests,” a spokesperson told Channel 11.

Giant Eagle said it has notified potential affected customers. New Kensington Police say they were not notified of the incident.

Some customers find the news of the card skimmer at their grocery store unsettling.

“I only come to Giant Eagle for a few items, but I really like their selection and their customer service, and to see that they’re having these issues kind of put me back on my heels about being a patron of Giant Eagle,” said Martin Singh.

Others are wondering how someone could do something like this.

“You wonder how when they do got the cameras on,” said shopper Raymond Robinson.

“It’s just really disappointing. I hope the authorities get to the bottom of it,” said Singh.

Giant Eagle says customers who inserted or tapped chipped cards are not affected.

