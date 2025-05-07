Cardinals beat Paul Skenes again; Pirates lose sixth straight

ST LOUIS — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Paul Skenes has taken the loss seven times in his career. Four of those have now come against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Despite a strong start from Skenes (3-4), the Pittsburgh Pirates were defeated 2-1 at Busch Stadium on Tuesday night for their sixth-straight loss.

How We Got There

Ke’Bryan Hayes broke a scoreless tie with a two-out double in the top of the sixth inning to plate Oneil Cruz. Outisde of Hayes, who went 2 for 4, the rest of the Pirates’ lineup combined to go 2 for 27 with nine strikeouts.

In the bottom of the inning, Alec Burleson put the Cardinals (18-19) up 2-1 with a two-out double down the left field line with two outs.

