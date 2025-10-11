Carjacked vehicle fleeing officers in Downtown Pittsburgh hits cruiser, another vehicle, hotel

PITTSBURGH — A woman is in custody after police say a carjacked vehicle crashed into multiple vehicles while fleeing officers in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday.

A carjacking was reported at the 1100 block of Federal Street in Central Northside at 5:53 p.m.

Police tracked the vehicle across the Ninth Street Bridge and onto Penn Avenue and 7th Street. That’s where Pittsburgh Police say they and Port Authority Police tried to pull it over for a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled.

While fleeing, the vehicle hit a police cruiser at the intersection of Grant Street and Fifth Avenue, police say. It later wrecked into another vehicle and hit the outside of the Omni William Penn Hotel at the intersection of Oliver Avenue and William Penn Place.

No injuries were reported.

Police say a woman driving the vehicle was tased by Port Authority Police and taken into custody after a brief struggle.

Charges are forthcoming.

