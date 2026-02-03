Carla and Ecco are back, and so is the National Aviary’s Peregrine FalconCam

PITTSBURGH — It’s that time of year again! The National Aviary’s Peregrine FalconCam is up and running.

The camera shows a nest high up on the southeast side of the Cathedral of Learning.

For the last several years, the nest box has been occupied by Carla and Ecco. Last year, the bonded pair welcomed three chicks in April. Those chicks fledged the nest in May, only a couple of weeks after being banded.

Carla and Ecco just returned to the nesting box this week. The National Aviary’s livestream will capture all major moments, from the moment the eggs are laid to hatchling naps to the moments the falcons fly away.

Click here to watch.

