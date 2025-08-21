Carlow University welcomes largest freshman class in school’s history

PITTSBURGH — Carlow University welcomed its largest freshmen class in history this week, with around 1,800 new students arriving on campus.

The university celebrated the arrival of its freshmen, marking it as one of the best days of the school year alongside graduation day. New students expressed excitement about joining the community and beginning their academic journeys.

“Obviously, there’s a lot to do. It’s not like your regular first day of school,” said Allie Presutti, a new student. “You have a dorm, all this stuff to do. But it’s still obviously very exciting, you finally get to do something with your major. It’s gonna be awesome.”

Resident assistants, freshmen mentors and faculty were present to assist the new students as they settled into their dorms. This support system is designed to help ease the transition for students as they begin their college experience.

