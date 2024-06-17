Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall selling vintage theater seats

Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall is making way for new floor seating by selling their vintage theater seats.

The sale will be held in the music hall’s parking lot, 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22 and 23.

“These seats have been a front-row to decades of incredible performances (by) many artists like Three Dog Night, Kenny G., Toto, Gino Vanelli, Dave Chappelle, American Idol, Nikki Glaser and our very own Jeff Goldblum,” a Facebook post about the sale reads. “They are conversation starters that will leave your friends in awe, and make an incredible addition to your office, home theater, game room or even your back porch!”

The cost is 2 for $50 or 4 for $100. Only cash will be accepted.

