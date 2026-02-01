Carnegie Library of Homestead gets $1M boost for historic renovations from Congresswoman Summer Lee

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Carnegie Library of Homestead got a big financial boost for its historic renovation projects.

Congresswoman Summer Lee (D-District 12) presented a check for more than $1 million in Community Project Funding to the library for restoration of its music hall and library facilities.

Lee said the Carnegie Library of Homestead is an important partner in the community.

“The Carnegie Library of Homestead and its music hall are where working families, seniors, and young people come to learn, perform and build community,” Lee said. “This building has held generations of memories, milestones and moments of joy, and it should continue to do so for the next hundred years.”

The music hall generates more than $1 million in local economic activity for nearby restaurants, shops and hotels for every fifty shows held.

“We are so grateful for this grant and for Congresswoman Summer Lee’s advocacy and support,” Carnegie Library of Homestead Executive Director Carol Shrieve said. “Investing in the Carnegie of Homestead’s Music Hall means investing in the heart of our community.”

More than 40,000 people attend concerts, graduations and other events at the music hall every year.

