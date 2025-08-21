Carnegie Library of McKeesport unveils newly restored stairs during ribbon cutting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The Carnegie Library of McKeesport unveiled its newly restored library stairs today during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Library Avenue.

The restoration of the stairs was partially funded by the Arthur N. Rupe Foundation, named after the record producer originally from Greensburg who had a special interest in the library during his youth.

“The foundation was very happy to be of assistance in funding the restoration of the stairs,” said Mark C. Henrie, president of the Arthur N. Rupe Foundation.

It was announced in May 2023 that five public libraries would receive $3.8 million in funding through the first-ever Transformative Community Library Fund grants from Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD).

The Carnegie Library of McKeesport has recently undergone several renovations, which include providing more space for the community.

