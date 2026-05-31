Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh’s annual festival celebrates all things books

PITTSBURGH — A free event returned to Pittsburgh on Saturday, celebrating all things books!

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh hosted the Pgh Book Fest at its Oakland branch.

Now in its fifth year, the festival featured interactive storytimes, activities and performances from authors and illustrators for a family-friendly literary experience.

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor and First Lady Katie O’Connor offered remarks, emphasizing the importance of reading access and community-based literacy initiatives.

The O’Connors also introduced author Mariahadessa Ekere Tallie, who presented an interactive storytime based on her book “We Go Slow.”

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