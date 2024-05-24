Carnegie Mellon graduate student accused of putting camera in university bathroom stall

A Carnegie Mellon graduate student is accused of placing a camera under a stall door in a university bathroom.

Officers were called to Hamerschlag Hall on April 4. They spoke with a person who said they were using a first-floor bathroom when they saw a cell phone on the floor with the camera angled toward them.

They left the bathroom and reported the incident. Using surveillance video, officers identified the man who had the phone as Gabriel Goins, 24, according to court documents.

When interviewed by police, Goins said that while he was in the restroom, he dropped his cell phone but immediately picked it up.

Officers seized his cell phone and determined that the camera feature was activated when the alleged incident took place, according to the complaint.

Police say Goins was involved in a similar incident on Jan. 28 for which he wasn’t charged.

Goins is charged with invasion of privacy for the April 4 incident.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group