2 Missouri men arrested after 45 pounds of marijuana found in South Side home, DA says

PITTSBURGH — Two Missouri men were arrested and 45 pounds of marijuana was seized by the Allegheny County District Attorney Narcotics Enforcement Team on Wednesday.

Officers and agents were doing an unrelated controlled purchase in the area when they saw suspected drug activity.

DA Zappala said the officers pulled over a car with Michigan plates after observing traffic violations.

After getting consent to search the car, officers found a small amount of marijuana and $60,560 in cash.

Andre Tucker and Jaylin Jackson, both of St. Louis, were in the car at the time. Zappala said both of them admitted that they had just delivered a large amount of marijuana to Noah Rosoff-Verbit in exchange for the money.

Officers searched a home on Pittsburgh’s South Side and found a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia, $11,298 in cash and a money counter.

“This was clearly a significant drug trafficking enterprise,” said DA Zappala. “Luckily we weren’t confronted with more dangerous circumstances. I’d like to commend all the law enforcement involved in making our community a safer place.”

Both Jackson and Tucker were arrested on felony drug charges. Zappala said charges are pending for Rosoff-Verbit.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group