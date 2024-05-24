Pharmacy in Shadyside robbed at gunpoint, police say

PITTSBURGH — A pharmacy in Shadyside was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday evening.

Pittsburgh police were called to the 5900 block of Centre Avenue at 8:15 p.m.

Employees told officers that a man entered the store approached a cashier, pointed a firearm and demanded money.

The suspect got away with cash before fleeing the scene.

No one was hurt.

