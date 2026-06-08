Pittsburgh man sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for role in rental car scheme

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was sentenced to prison for taking part in a rental car scheme, officials say.

William Knight, 32, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on Wednesday, the Department of Justice says.

He was previously convicted of violating federal identity theft laws.

Prosecutors say that, from October 2022 to February 2023, Knight and others bought people’s identification information and credit card numbers on the dark web and used them to rent vehicles.

A rental car company employee was also part of the conspiracy, the DOJ says.

The conspirators allegedly rented the vehicles to others, many of whom were involved in drug trafficking and illegal activity.

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