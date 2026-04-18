Carnegie Mellon University hosts Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s 2026 Western Spring Sectional

PITTSBURGH — More than 600 athletes are set to compete at Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s 2026 Western Spring Sectional on Saturday.

This year’s spring sectional more than 250 volunteers will support 600 athletes and 200 coaches who will compete in basketball, track & field, and swimming.

These athletes are competing for a chance to advance to the Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s Summer Games – a statewide competition held on Penn State’s campus from June 6-8.

“Congratulations to all of the amazing athletes, coaches, volunteers, and members of the Special Olympics Pennsylvania community,” said Carol Voorhees, NJM president & CEO. “NJM Insurance Group is proud to be the Presenting Sponsor of the Western Spring Sectional and to celebrate the remarkable determination and spirit on display.”

The community is welcome to watch the athletes compete on Saturday at Carnegie Mellon University.

Special Olympics Pennsylvania provides year-round training and competition in 21 Olympic-type sports to 15,300 children and adults with intellectual disabilities or closely related developmental disabilities. For more information about how you can join “The Inclusion Revolution,” click here .

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