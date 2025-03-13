Carnegie Mellon University reviews finances as federal funding shifts impact universities

PITTSBURGH — Carnegie Mellon University will be reviewing finances amid a change in the federal funding climate that has led to a hiring freeze at other colleges and universities including the University of Pittsburgh, Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania.

“While we have not implemented a hiring freeze at Carnegie Mellon, we do expect that we will have fewer resources than last year to support our operations,” a Carnegie Mellon University spokeswoman told the Business Times. “We are working closely with academic and administrative leadership to explore a number of scenarios to manage expenses in the current fiscal climate, including reviewing budgets and staffing.”

CMU said in a letter to the community last month that a change in funding, freezes or changes in policy at the federal level could have turbulent impacts on CMU. It said the cuts “would have immediate and sweeping consequences on the ability of universities across America to fund essential infrastructure and services required to support groundbreaking research that advances human health and improves lives,” the letter said.

