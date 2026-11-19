Visitors to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History can watch history be uncovered.

Three rare sauropod fossils nicknamed Daisy, Lucky and Lucy are coming to the museum.

The long-necked, plant-eating dinosaurs will be on loan for the next five years.

The bones are still encased in rock. Along with the specimens, the museum also received a $5 million donation.

Visitors will be able to watch scientists work on the bones inside the paleontology lab.

Dr. Carey Scheide Miller, a paleontologist involved in the project, noted the public setting.

“We’re really excited to have this opportunity to have these fossils on display as we are extracting them from the sediment in the public eye,” Miller said.

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