Carnegie Museums team up to launch a campaign to raise money for expansion project

PITTSBURGH — A massive fundraiser is underway to raise millions of dollars to support projects at the Carnegie Museums.

Leaders of Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History, Kamin Science Center and The Andy Warhol Museum announced the “All Together Campaign” on Tuesday.

It’s already raised $360 million. The new public phase aims to raise $500 million.

“This will give us an opportunity to expand our reach and engage more members of our community. We know that we have hundreds of thousands of people in our region and beyond who love these museums and would like to see them thrive,” President of Carnegie Museums Steven Knapp said.

The money will help fund future projects, including a new exhibit at the Museum of Natural History and the Science of Speed at the Kamin Science Center.

The All Together Campaign lists the following priorities for future investments:

A revitalized riverfront eco-park

Outdoor science engagement spaces

Renewable energy initiatives, including a photovoltaic canopy

Expanded pedestrian and community gathering spaces

Officials say more than a million people visit the museums each year.

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