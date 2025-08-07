Carnegie Science Center will officially relaunch as Kamin Science Center this fall

PITTSBURGH — The Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh’s North Shore will officially relaunch as the Kamin Science Center this fall.

The name reflects the $65 million gift from local philanthropists Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin.

“Realizing the vision for the new Kamin Science Center will be a boost that inspires every generation through the power of science,” said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl, Jr., director of the Science Center and vice president of Carnegie Museums. “Thanks to the transformational generosity of Dan and Carole Kamin, the new name will honor our shared belief that science is for everyone. This moment reflects the beginning of a new era for the Science Center and reaffirms our mission to connect people and science and ignite curiosity that endures for a lifetime.”

The money will help the center update its galleries and continue its mission of getting kids excited about science.

The center will temporarily close from Sept 2-12 for final preparations.

On Saturday, Sept 13, a free (RE)Launch Day celebration will be held for the public. It will feature hands-on experiences, live science demonstrations, giveaways and a first look at all that’s new.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group