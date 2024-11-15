Carrick neighbors frustrated with pile of trash in front of apartments: ‘Piled up all the time’

PITTSBURGH — A huge pile of trash is raising eyebrows and tensions in Carrick and neighbors we spoke with say it’s gotten out of control.

Channel 11 saw trash piled high along the sidewalk, and neighbors say they want it taken care of immediately.

Whether is the smell, the sight or the inconvenience of the massive pile of garbage bags in Carrick, you can’t miss it.

It sits right in front of a large apartment complex, across the street from Concord Elementary, blocking a large portion of the sidewalk.

“I moved here at the end of June and I started to notice the trash was piled up all the time. And they come in and take it whenever they want,” one neighbor said.

Community members reached out to Channel 11 to tell us about the trash problem saying no one has come to pick up the garbage here, and they’re starting to see rodents crawling around the pile.

It’s not only a bother to the people who live in the area, but neighbors we spoke with say they feel for the children who go to Concord.

“We have the school across the street. The school kids get out and they go back and forth across the street. They have to walk through that too,” a neighbor said.

Even though the building is located in the city, a spokesperson for Waste Management tells us they have a contract with the building owner.

According to Waste Management, they cut off service to the building because it hadn’t paid the bill.

So all of the trash has been piling up over the last couple of weeks.

Late Thursday afternoon, Channel 11 learned the collection would start up again soon, as the spokesperson told us the owner just paid the balance.

