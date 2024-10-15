Local

Cars, truck hauling camper crash through median strip at I-279/I-79 split; 1 person hurt

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Cars, truck hauling camper crash through median strip at I-279/I-79 split

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — Several vehicles crashed into the median strip near the I-279/I-79 split Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Cars, truck hauling camper crash through median strip at I-279/I-79 split

Allegheny County 911 said police, fire and EMS units were called to the split at 9:05 a.m.

Ross West View EMSA said on Facebook that the crash happened in the southbound lanes.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, there were two two-vehicle crashes in the area.

Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene.

The scene has been cleared, state police said.

