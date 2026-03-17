Case against Ambridge double homicide suspect heads to trial, new evidence presented at hearing

BEAVER, Pa. — A man accused of a double homicide in Ambridge will head to trial.

A magistrate judge held all charges against him during a hearing on Tuesday.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke with the son of one of the victims, who says his family hasn’t been the same since his dad was killed.

“It’s been very tragic, heartfelt, and really just lost,” said Andre Little Jr. His father, Andre Little, was found shot to death inside a home on Locust Street in Ambridge on January 18.

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“Both of my parents are gone now,” Little Jr. said. “I lost my mom at a young age, and finding out that my dad is gone, it’s kind of hard, not kind of hard, it is hard.”

Tuesday, the alleged killer, Howard Thomas, faced a judge for a preliminary hearing.

Police said the shooting happened inside the home around 2:30 a.m.

A 15-year-old who was in the basement with another child called a sibling to say shots were fired after they heard arguing upstairs.

In video shown in court, you can hear multiple shots fired inside the home, before a man police identified as Thomas walked out with a gun toward a car.

He fired two more shots toward a neighbor’s home, and police said he drove off.

He was later found by police in Ohio after a car crash.

Tuesday in court, police said the gun was found on the highway in Robinson Township, Allegheny County, after a truck driver called 911 to say he ran over what he believed was a weapon.

“The gun was in a couple pieces, he ran it over with a truck, but ultimately the police, through phenomenal investigation, were able to quickly match up this is the gun that was used in this crime,” said Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible.

Thomas is also accused of killing Ashley Delucca. Police said the gun found on the road was registered to her.

They found 28 shell casings inside the home.

Police said both victims were shot multiple times.

Thomas is scheduled for trial in September.

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