Cast of ‘Dance Moms’ to star in reunion special next year

PITTSBURGH — Some original cast members of “Dance Moms” are set to star in a reunion special that will air in 2024.

The show, which was originally set at the Abby Lee Dance Company in Penn Hills, gained national attention after its premiere in 2011.

In a post made on the “Dance Moms” Instagram account on Wednesday, it was announced that some original cast members will appear in a reunion next year.

Chloe Lukasiak, Paige Hyland, Brooke Hyland, JoJo Siwa, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker were all featured in the post.

The post did not say if Abby Lee Miller would be part of the reunion.

An exact date for the reunion has not yet been announced.

