Local

Cast of ‘Dance Moms’ to star in reunion special next year

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Cast of ‘Dance Moms’ to star in reunion special next year File photo: "Dance Moms" memorabilia was auctioned off earlier this year after it was announced the Penn Hills studio was going up for sale.

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Some original cast members of “Dance Moms” are set to star in a reunion special that will air in 2024.

The show, which was originally set at the Abby Lee Dance Company in Penn Hills, gained national attention after its premiere in 2011.

In a post made on the “Dance Moms” Instagram account on Wednesday, it was announced that some original cast members will appear in a reunion next year.

Chloe Lukasiak, Paige Hyland, Brooke Hyland, JoJo Siwa, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker were all featured in the post.

The post did not say if Abby Lee Miller would be part of the reunion.

An exact date for the reunion has not yet been announced.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins stopping in Pittsburgh on Saviors Tour
  • Oklahoma man charged with trespass at old Century III mall after police find video on Facebook
  • New video shows crowd scattering after shots fired on South Side over Halloween weekend
  • VIDEO: ‘Light the World in Teal’ day calls attention to Alzheimer’s, shows support for millions affected
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read