Castle Shannon police investigating thefts from vehicles

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — The Castle Shannon Police Department is asking for help as it investigates thefts from vehicles.

The department says the thefts happened on the evenings of June 26 and 27 on Baldwin Street, Hoodridge Drive and Willow Avenue.

Police say on Saturday, the vehicles had their windows vandalized.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call 911. Police are also asking people to share any doorbell or surveillance footage of the incidents.

The department is also using the thefts as an opportunity to remind the public to lock vehicles when unattended and always bring valuables inside.

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