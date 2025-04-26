Cathedral of Learning peregrine falcon pair welcome 2 hatchlings on same day

PITTSBURGH — Carla and Ecco, the peregrine falcon pair living in a nest box high up on the side of the Cathedral of Learning, have welcomed their first two hatchlings of the year!

According to the National Aviary, both hatchlings were spotted on their livestream camera for the first time on Thursday. It’s the second time Carla had two of her chicks hatch in one day.

Carla laid four eggs this year. The other two are expected to hatch soon.

Chicks spend around six weeks with their parents before they are ready to fledge.

The public can find updates of Carla, Ecco and their chicks — or watch the live stream of their nest — on the aviary’s website.

