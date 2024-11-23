‘Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh’ offering job training, health services at new Downtown facility

PITTSBURGH — Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh has a new space for its Downtown resource center.

The “Compassion Corner” is on the corner of Boulevard of the Allies and Stanwix Street.

The new space opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning. A wide range of local leaders were in attendance including Bishop David Zubik, Senator Jay Costa and Mayor Ed Gainey among others.

It offers a free clinic, job training, crisis management and food services.

The building was recently renovated and has 44,500 square feet. Foundations, corporations and individuals were able to raise $17 million for the project.

“It’s given us an opportunity to grow and expand our programming, which we‘re super excited about, especially at this moment in time [with] greater needs and more complex needs,” Catholic Charities CEO Susan Rauscher said.

Click here to learn more about the services offered by Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group