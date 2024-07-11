Local

Cavers exploring in Virginia rescue dog found 40 to 50 feet underground

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

A lucky dog is recovering at a shelter after a group of cavers rescued her from a western Virginia cave over the weekend.

The cavers spotted the dog about 40 to 50 feet underground in Giant Caverns, the Associated Press reports. The cavers lured the dog with a piece of salami and made a makeshift harness to haul her out.

The rescue took about three hours.

The rescuers named the dog SPAR-C, an acronym for “small party assisted rescue” with a “C” added for canine.

The Giles County Animal Shelter said they were still looking for her owner, but that if the dog continued healing at this pace, she would be ready for a new home soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

