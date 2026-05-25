CDC form helps families lay out driving rules for teens

Memorial Day marks the start of what is called the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.”

The National Road Safety Foundation says that between Memorial Day and Labor Day are the most dangerous times for teen drivers on the road.

AAA studies have found that there’s a sharp increase in deadly crashes involving teen drivers during this time. Officials attribute the spike to school being out, distracted driving, speeding and more.

So, the National Road Safety Foundation and youth safety organizations team up to stop the tragic and preventable crashes.

Parents are encouraged to regularly talk with teens about driving safety. The CDC has created a Parent-Teen Driving Agreement that helps families clearly set expectations and lay out consequences for breaking rules.

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