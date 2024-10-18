Local

Cecil Township police issue warning after recent car break-ins

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Cecil Township Police Department issued a warning after several cars were broken into.

Police said the break-ins happened at the Tandem Connection parking lot on Georgetown Road.

If you park at any of the walking trail parking lots inside the township, ensure your car is locked when it is unattended, police said.

Police also advise to not leave anything of value in plain sight inside your car and, if possible, take those items with you or leave them at home.

If you see any suspicious activity, call 911.

