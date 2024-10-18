Shots fired at Pittsburgh detectives in Penn Hills, search for suspect underway

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Shots were fired at Pittsburgh detectives in Penn Hills on Thursday morning, according to Allegheny County police.

Police are looking for Darrell Barham, 40, after the incident.

Allegheny County police say two Pittsburgh detectives were doing surveillance in the 100 block of Newfield Drive at 5:30 a.m.

Detectives had obtained a court order to conduct surveillance on Barham’s vehicle. Police said he left the house and noticed the detectives in the area.

The detectives began to drive away in an unmarked car and noticed Barham’s vehicle following them closely.

They were traveling on Hulton Road near Iowa Street when they heard multiple shots fired and saw muzzle flashes coming from Barham’s car.

Barham is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Barham is considered armed and dangerous. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Police said he is currently on federal probation. If you see him, do not approach him and call 911.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

