Celebrity chef Jet Tila visits Pitt to promote renovated dining facility

PITTSBURGH — Food network fans at the University of Pittsburgh were greeted by a familiar face at the school’s new Eatery dining hall, celebrity chef Jet Tila.

Tila is a partner with Chartwells Higher Education, the culinary service used by the university. He’s also the restauranteur behind Dragon Tiger Noodle Co. and most notably a regular on the Food Network, having appeared on Chopped, Cutthroat Kitchen, the Iron Chef and many more. But for a day in Pittsburgh, Tila was working at one of the Eatery’s stands, Kokumi, snapping selfies with fans in between cooking.

“I think a lot of people don’t know that the celebrity chef life, like the comic life, is appearances,” Tila said. “Months ago, the team and I got together. The Eatery is brand new, with unique concepts and a full remodel, so they (wanted to) have a celebrity chef to kind of celebrate and bring attention to it. I’ve taken over one of their stations, Kokumi. ... I’ll feed the students and we’ve taken about 100 or 200 photos. People want shout outs and selfies and I get to interact with the kids who grew up watching Food Network and Cutthroat Kitchen and Chopped and stuff like that, so it’s really exciting.”

