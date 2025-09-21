Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates decade of helping house the community

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrated its 10th anniversary in Hempfield Township.

The store takes in donations for home building, then sells them to fund the projects they do across the county.

“We build homes here in Westmoreland County for families in need,” said store manager Sean Kunkle. “Our vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”

They say they also take in volunteers and offer a little bit of everything in terms of home-related items.

