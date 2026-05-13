CEO says Shell will act on possible chemicals division sale that includes Monaca plant only if it cr

MONACA, Pa. — Shell CEO Wael Sawan said Thursday the company was leaning into making a decision on its chemical division that includes Shell Polymers Monaca plant in Beaver County, although nothing has been decided yet.

The $14 billion petrochemical plant opened in 2021 in Beaver County after nearly a decade of consideration and construction. The plant had some operating challenges in the early years but has turned around in recent quarters. But since the 2016 decision by former Shell management to go ahead with the plant, it and the rest of the chemical division haven’t been as important to Shell as its oil and gas operations.

Sawan in August 2025 told analysts during a conference call that Shell was “not the natural operator and owner” of the plant along the Ohio River and Interstate 376 in Potter Township. The plant, along with the rest of the chemical business, has been in the midst of a strategic review.

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