Ceremony to be held Friday to honor 11 victims killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting 5 years ago

PITTSBURGH — Friday marks five years since the synagogue shooting, and the Pittsburgh community is honoring the 11 worshippers who were killed that day.

A public ceremony will be held this afternoon at 3 p.m. in Schenley Park. It will honor the victims and show that the community is “Stronger Than Hate.”

Remembering the 11 lives lost in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

“As we reflect on five years since the hateful attack on our friends, neighbors and loved ones, we’re also looking back on how much the city has grown and evolved and the ways in which resilience has brought us together and made us stronger. We are not alone; our community and the greater Pittsburgh community stand with us to emphasize that long-term healing is only possible if we do it together,” said Maggie Feinstein, director of the 10.17 Healing Partnership.

The ceremony will start with a candle lighting with the families of the victims. There will also be music from Violins of Hope, a community project centered on equity and inclusion.

In addition, there will be remarks honoring first responders who risked their lives to save others, prayers by Jewish community leaders and a prayer for our country by Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Pittsburgh Councilperson Erika Strassburger and more.

