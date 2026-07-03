Chairs line Canonsburg Fourth of July parade route as residents prepare to celebrate

CANONSBURG, Pa. — People are excited to celebrate the Fourth of July in Washington County.

Chairs were placed along the parade route on Thursday after the borough said people could start claiming their spots.

By 10:15 a.m., many of the prime locations along the sidewalk were already taken.

Canonsburg’s Fourth of July parade is said to be the second largest in the state.

It draws more than 50,000 visitors each year.

The parade gets underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group