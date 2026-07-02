Heat wave continues through end of week as storms begin developing

PITTSBURGH — Heat and storms will impact your plans heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

An Extreme Heat Warning continues for most of the area through Friday night, along with spotty showers and storms.

Scattered strong to severe storms are possible Saturday, and while not everyone will see storms, any storms that develop could bring damaging winds and downpours.

Severe Threats as of 7/2/2026 (WPXI/WPXI)

Storm chances continue Sunday, and while temperatures will cool off a bit, the heavy rain chances will continue.

Fourth of July Forecast as of 7/2/2026 (WPXI/WPXI)

Severe Weather Team 11 will know more about when and where storms will be most likely as we head into the weekend, so check out the live forecast updates on Channel 11 News and download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

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