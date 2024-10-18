‘Challenges, triumphs, transformation’: Pa. State Police Troop B highlights Camp Cadet program

PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania State Police Troop B hosted its Camp Cadet program over the summer.

The summer camp offers children ages 12 through 14 an opportunity to train like a cadet, including intense physical fitness sessions, life-saving water rescue drills, high ropes courses, CPR training and time on the firing range.

Troop B said it’s not just about the activities, it’s about the growth, teamwork and resilience the cadets develop through the camp.

“Watching these young individuals push themselves beyond their limits and come together as a team has been inspiring!” the program’s Facebook page said.

The State Police Media Unit put together a highlight reel of Troop B’s camp this year, which you can watch below.

Applications for next summer’s Camp Cadet opens in January.

