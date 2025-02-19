Channel 11 exclusive: Car wash surveillance camera captures wild tractor-trailer crash

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A tractor-trailer barreling down a busy road crashed and landed on its side in front of a local business Monday afternoon. We’ve learned the whole thing was caught on camera.

The North Versailles police chief tells us the truck crashed in front of Splish Splash Car Wash on Greensburg Pike because a mechanical issue caused some of the brakes to stop working properly

Surveillance video from the car wash shows the truck coming down the hill, hitting poles and signs for the business before flipping on its side.

The owner of the car wash says this is the first time something like this has ever happened in the 35 years they’ve been at this location.

“Normally there’s no problem. We’re pulling in and out of here every day. We do hundreds of car washes — never had an issue. I’m just glad the gentleman is okay who came down the hill with no brakes. I think he picked this spot as a bailout,” Bob Coddington said.

Greensburg Pike was closed for more than five hours yesterday while crews cleaned up after the crash and removed the truck in sections.

The driver of the truck is still in the hospital but his current condition is unknown.

