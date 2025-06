OAKMONT, Pa. — The effort to put together the U.S. Open is massive and it features one of the biggest names from NBC Sports. Channel 11’s Jenna Harner got the chance to exclusively talk with NBC’s Mike Tirico.

Watch the attached video for her one-on-one interview with the broadcasting legend.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group