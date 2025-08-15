Channel 11 Exclusive: Woman attacked by man at concert at Star Lake Pavilion speaks out

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — A startling viral video that is hard to forget shows a woman being hit by a man multiple times after a concert at Star Lake Pavilion.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Viral video shows woman punched by man multiple times at Star Lake Pavilion; DA investigating

After being discharged from the hospital, she spoke exclusively with Channel 11 about the brutal attack.

“My whole body was just hurting. I couldn’t even walk myself. I was like in shock,” she said.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for how she recalls the attack and her path to recovery.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group