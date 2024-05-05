Channel 11 forms relay team, participates in the 2024 DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH — While thousands of people participated in the 2024 DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, a handful of them were representing Channel 11.
WPXI’s morning anchors Gordon Loesh and Jennifer Tomazic formed a relay team with Jenna Harner and Shelby Cassesse from sports and reporter Jillian Hartmann.
They placed 123rd out of 705 relay teams.
