Channel 11 forms relay team, participates in the 2024 DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH — While thousands of people participated in the 2024 DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, a handful of them were representing Channel 11.

WPXI’s morning anchors Gordon Loesh and Jennifer Tomazic formed a relay team with Jenna Harner and Shelby Cassesse from sports and reporter Jillian Hartmann.

They placed 123rd out of 705 relay teams.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group