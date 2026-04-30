Channel 11 gets first look at Seven Springs Resort’s upgrades for year-round fun

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. — Vail Resorts is giving Channel 11 the region’s first look at Seven Springs Resort’s new construction.

“A lot of the investing we’ve been making is behind the scenes, and we are really excited to start putting an investment out that everyone sees front and center, first thing,” said Brett Cook, vice president and general manager at Seven Springs.

A 1970s Blitzen triple lift sits dismantled on the Seven Springs Resort hill just as you enter the slopes. Come fall, it will become the resort’s new four-seater lift, set to improve congestion and safety for guests.

“It reduces some congestion in the base area. It onloads in a new area where there is less congestion at the top, and we think it’s going to improve guest flow for both beginners, advanced, and expert skiers alike,” Cook said.

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The resort saw a highly successful winter season with ideal snow conditions and excitement around winter sports due to the Winter Olympics in February.

“We were able to bring back our half pipe. Here is the spot right behind me. It was a fantastic piece that a lot of guests looked forward to,” Cook said. “Our winter season was just fantastic. We have a little over 130 inches of natural snow.”

Cook hopes to carry the winter momentum into the other three seasons, reminding guests that the resort is open year-round.

“Our mud on the mountain is back. It started last year,” said Cook. “This year, we are adding adults, an adult mud on the mountain as well.”

Alpine slide season starts soon, along with the opening of pools and lake events. The resort will feature a brand-new summer festival in mid-July, and the popular wine festival will be back in the fall.

With so much new coming to the resort, Cook says there will also be an opportunity to own a piece of the past.

The old chairs from the previous lift will be auctioned off this fall. Seven Springs will give all proceeds to a charity still to be decided.

“Pittsburghers can really be assured that we are investing right here in your backyard. Come out and see it and enjoy it,” Cook said.

To learn more about the resort’s EPIC pass, click here.

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