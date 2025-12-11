Seven Springs Mountain Resort plans to upgrade ‘Blitzen’ ski lift for 2026-27 season

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. — A ski lift at Seven Springs Mountain Resort is getting a major upgrade.

Vail Resorts announced on Thursday that Seven Springs will replace its existing three-person, fixed-grip Blitzen Lift with a new four-person, fixed-grip lift.

The replacement is subject to approvals but slated for the 2026-27 season.

Officials say the project shows Vail Resorts’ dedication to giving visitors an exceptional experience.

“We are thrilled to bring this project to Seven Springs, pending final approvals,” said Brett Cook, vice presidfent and and general manager of Seven Springs, Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain. “Replacing the Blitzen Lift with a new four-person chair will significantly improve reliability and increase uphill capacity by 33%, giving our guests more time on the slopes and less time in line. This investment reflects our commitment to enhancing the guest experience and ensuring Seven Springs remains a premier destination for skiers and riders across the region. We cannot wait to see this project come to life ahead of the 2026-27 season.”

Seven Springs opened for the 2025-26 season on Dec. 6.

