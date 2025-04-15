Channel 11 hosts democratic mayoral debate between Ed Gainey, Corey O’Connor on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — The May primary is just over a month away, and one of the big races we’re following is the race for Pittsburgh’s mayor.

Incumbent Ed Gainey is facing a tough challenge from County Controller and former city council member Corey O’Connor.

Both men will be in our studio on Thursday for a debate on the big issues, moderated by Channel 11 News anchor Lisa Sylvester.

You can watch it on Channel 11 at 7 p.m. on Thursday. It will also re-air in our streaming apps.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group