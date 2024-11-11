Channel 11 News Anchor David Johnson announces retirement

PITTSBURGH — Veteran Channel 11 News Anchor David Johnson has announced his retirement from the WPXI News desk, following a distinguished 40-year career with the station.

Although David will step down from anchoring, he will always be an important part of the Channel 11 family.

PHOTOS: A look back at David Johnson’s career with WPXI

“I don’t know where to begin to thank the hundreds of people I’ve worked with here at WPXI-TV over the years,” David said.

David has worked at WPXI since January 1985, when he came to Pittsburgh from Atlanta.

He was part of the longest-running anchor team in Pittsburgh TV history, along with Peggy Finnegan before her retirement in 2020, and together they were named Broadcasters of the Year for 2016 by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters, the first anchor team so honored.

David Johnson and Peggy Finnegan started anchoring together at Channel 11 in 1990.

David has won an Emmy Award for his work at WPXI, as well as a number of Pittsburgh Press Club Golden Quills and other regional and local honors.

David and his wife Nancy have been proud to call the great city of Pittsburgh their home and are delighted that their two sons are native Pittsburghers.

“It sounds cliché, but I really do want to spend more time with my family,” David said.

David’s last day anchoring the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts will be December 13th.

“The following Monday, I will resist the ingrained inclination to put on a suit and drive to work. But I’m sure I’ll quickly get used to that!” David said.

We will be sharing special moments and lookbacks on Channel 11 leading up to his last day.

Behind the scenes: David Johnson, Peggy Finnegan tape 'Millionaire' Channel 11 anchors David Johnson and Peggy Finnegan will be on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" on Thursday. Go behind the scenes of the taping.

©2024 Cox Media Group