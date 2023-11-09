Channel 11′s Scott Harbaugh featured at Feast of Seven Fishes tasting to benefit 412 Food Rescue

PITTSBURGH — A unique event will combine holiday tradition and culinary adventure to benefit a local nonprofit working to combat food insecurity in the Pittsburgh area.

The Feast of the Seven Fishes Benefit Tasting, to be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Heinz History Center, will feature a feast by local Italian-American chefs, bakers and purveyors. Seven tasting tables will each offer 2- to 4-ounce portions of traditional Italian seafood dishes, a Christmas Eve tradition.

WPXI’s Scott Harbaugh will guide a Q&A session with the chefs throughout the event. Guests are encouraged to engage, ask questions and gather culinary tips.

The feast benefits 412 Food Rescue, which delivers fresh food to nonprofits that serve those in the Pittsburgh area experiencing food insecurity.

The featured chefs will be Justin Severino of Morcilla and Salty Pork Bits, Domenic Branduzzi of Piccolo Forno, Dave Anoia of DiAnoia’s, Justin Steel of Bar Marco, Justin Avi of Saint Ravioli, and Frank Vitale of Cucina Vitale.

Each ticket includes tastings from all seven chef tables, an antipasto grazing station from Common Plea Catering, all-day access to the Heinz History Center and dancing to the 14-piece swing band Frankly Speaking.

Click here for ticket information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group