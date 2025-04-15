Charges to be filed in Beaver County crash that killed 16-year-old boy

NORTH SEWICKLEY TWP, Pa. — A lone tree on a rural road in Beaver County now stands as a memorial for a 16-year-old.

“They say with time it gets easier and I disagree with that with time everyday gets harder,” said Jodi Coe, who’s Connor Lutz’s mom.

Coe still has tears when thinking about her son.

“I miss everything about Connor, there is nothing I don’t miss. I miss his calls — Connor kept me on my toes — and I’m living a very boring life right now without Connor,” Coe said.

Now, five months to the date, she’s getting some justice for two of her sons. Connor, who was killed.

“A life sentence is the most anyone could possibly pay, and unfortunately, he’s the one paying for that,” Coe said.

Plus, her younger son, Liam, who was in the back of the car that night and survived.

The District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Channel 11 that vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, and other traffic violation charges are being filed against the 17-year-old who was behind the wheel the night Connor was killed.

But to this mother’s disappointment, all the charges will be filed in juvenile court.

“If you are responsible enough to be behind the wheel of a car, you are responsible enough to know what can happen when you are behind the wheel of a vehicle,” Coe said.

While she can’t change the justice system, she’s pushing forward.

“One minute at a time, that’s all I can do. One minute a time,” Coe said.

Now, this family will keep sharing the love and memories of her son.

“He lived every day the way Connor wanted to live it, we are eternally proud of him,” said Tim Coe, who’s Connor’s Stepdad.

As for the charges, state police will have the DA’s office review them, and then they will be filed this week in the juvenile system.

