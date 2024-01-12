Charges dismissed against former Butler school board member accused of sexual relationship with teen

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — All charges against a former Butler school board member who was accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenager have been dismissed.

Bill Halle, who resigned from the school board in early May 2023, was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old girl he employed and counseled.

Charges against Halle were dismissed on Friday.

Friday morning, there was a hearing for Halle, to keep him from being patrolled for his sexual violent protective order sentence.

District Attorney Rich Goldinger said Halle kept contacting the teenager while in jail, which violated his sentence.

A judge denied Halle’s parole in October, making him serve his entire six-month sentence. He has about two and a half months left.

Friday afternoon, Judge Timothy McCune dismissed all criminal charges against Halle which included sexual assault by a volunteer or employee of a nonprofit, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility.

Channel 11 contacted the Butler County District Attorney’s Office for comment and they said they just received the order and are reviewing their options.

