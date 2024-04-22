Charges dropped against 7 people accused of trespassing at Century III Mall

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Charges against seven people who were accused of trespassing at the abandoned Century III Mall have been dropped.

Jared Chambers, 23, of Canonsburg; Nathaniel Riley, 19, of Brentwood; Noah Joseph, 22, of Pittsburgh; Heather Mason, 21, of Pittsburgh; Austin Seik, 25, of Hookstown; Caden Desimone, 18, of Elizabeth; and Lucas Gonzalez, 21, of Pittsburgh all had preliminary hearings on Friday.

The seven suspects were all charged with criminal trespassing/breaking into a structure and criminal mischief in March. Those charges were dropped at the preliminary hearings.

At the time charges were filed, court documents said they had been in the mall to take pictures of the property.

That incident was just one of many where people have been charged with trespassing at the mall.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Oklahoma man charged with trespass at old Century III mall after police find video on Facebook

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Trespassing charges filed against men accused of recording video inside Century III Mall

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 2 people arrested for trespassing at Century III Mall as demolition crews were working, police say

Crews have been working to demolish the parking deck of the Century III Mall since March.

West Mifflin Police have posted signs telling people to stay out of the mall and encourage everyone to avoid the area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group